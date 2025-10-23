Hamdan bin Zayed attends 3rd Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival, honours winners of Romooz races

AL DHAFRA, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has attended the 3rd Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival, where he witnessed the Haqayeq category race, held at the Madinat Zayed’s Al Dhafra Racetrack.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed praised the strong support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for heritage sports and camel racing.

He affirmed that the wise leadership continues the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in preserving and promoting the UAE’s rich cultural heritage and passing it on to future generations.

Following the races, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan crowned the winners of the Haqayeq category, congratulating them on their achievements and commending the broad participation of camel owners from across the GCC. He emphasised that camel racing is a deeply rooted national tradition that reflects the strong connection of Emiratis to their history, heritage, and identity.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed also praised the outstanding organisation of the festival’s third edition, underscoring the importance of further developing heritage sports and enhancing their presence within the community.

Participants and camel owners expressed their appreciation for the leadership’s continuous support for camel racing, reflected in the organisation of heritage events that attract wide participation from across the UAE and the GCC.

The 3rd Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival features 107 races across three categories — Haqayeq, Luqaya, and Eydha, with 24 major trophies awarded, eight in each category. The organising committee has also allocated valuable cash prizes for winners from 1st to 10th place.

The event was attended by Humaid Saeed Al Neyadi, Director of the Office of the President’s Court; Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, and Abdulla Mubarak Al Muhairi, Director of the Camel Race Association.