SIF–WIC 2025 outlines bold strategies for scaling change

SHARJAH, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The second day of the Sharjah Investment Forum–World Investment Conference (SIF–WIC 2025) featured a fireside chat titled “Scaling Change Through Investment”, which explored how visionary leadership, strategic capital, and storytelling are redefining global entrepreneurship.

The session brought together Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties and Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, and John Aguilar, Founder and Host of The Final Pitch, Asia’s longest-running business reality show. The discussion was moderated by Inzamam Rashid, Gulf Editor at Monocle.

Sajwani, who oversees one of the region’s largest private real estate developers with more than 46,000 homes delivered and 33,000 under development across 30 countries, said DAMAC’s evolution is rooted in innovation and adaptability. “It’s important to build on a strong foundation while taking your business to the next level,” she said. “Innovation doesn’t discard legacy; it elevates it. Collaboration has always been part of our identity, and we continue to focus on partnerships that resonate globally and locally.”

She noted that competition drives innovation, adding, “We focus on delivering what we promise and differentiating our offerings. Last year, we launched 28 projects, many of which introduced market-first features. That’s how we’ve maintained our leadership position.”

Discussing PRYPCO, Sajwani said proptech is transforming real estate by increasing transparency and accessibility. “Digitalisation bridges the gap between legacy and the future,” she said. “The UAE stands out by leading this transformation with purpose and speed.”

Aguilar, whose programme The Final Pitch has connected over 150 startups with investors across Asia, said the success of entrepreneurs depends as much on mindset as funding. “Transformation isn’t just about capital; it’s about helping founders grow into what they’re capable of achieving,” he said. “We guide them through mentorship and feedback so that when they pitch, they’re ready to scale globally.”

He added that storytelling has become a critical factor in investment readiness. “Storytelling is the new due diligence. A compelling narrative helps founders reach the right investors and align with growth opportunities across borders,” he said.

The conversation reinforced Sharjah’s growing influence as a global hub for investment and innovation, showcasing the UAE’s leadership in fostering sustainable entrepreneurship and cross-border collaboration.

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in partnership with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), SIF–WIC 2025 gathered over 10,000 participants from 142 countries under the theme “Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Susta