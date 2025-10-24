UAE participates in G20 Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Risk Reduction in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, represented by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), participated in the fourth technical meeting and ministerial meeting of the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group, held in Cape Town, South Africa.

The meetings brought together ministers, experts and representatives of international and regional organisations focused on disaster risk reduction and community resilience. The UAE delegation was led by Ali Rashid Al Neyadi, Director-General of NCEMA.

The UAE’s participation reflects its commitment to supporting international efforts to reduce disaster risks and strengthen national and regional capacities for preparedness and response. The delegation took part in a series of high-level ministerial and technical sessions addressing topics such as early warning systems, anticipatory financing, capacity-building and enhanced cooperation between governments and international organisations.

During the High-Level Ministerial Dialogue on Early Warning, Al Neyadi delivered a presentation highlighting the UAE’s experience in developing its National Early Warning System, which integrates artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to ensure rapid and precise emergency response. The delegation also showcased national initiatives to build community resilience and support at-risk populations through proactive, integrated plans that take into account environmental, economic and social dimensions.

As part of the engagement, NCEMA shared the UAE’s experience in managing the COVID-19 pandemic through its publication, “The Road to Success – The UAE Model in Managing the COVID-19 Crisis”, which reflects institutional integration, anticipatory planning, and adaptive leadership in navigating global crises.

In his address, Al Neyadi emphasised that disaster risk reduction is a key pillar of the UAE’s national strategy for security and sustainability, underscoring the importance of strengthening international partnerships and investing in innovative solutions that enhance nations’ resilience to future challenges. He further called for greater integration among G20 members to harmonise early warning standards and enhance global co-ordination in major emergencies.

The UAE’s participation concluded with a series of bilateral meetings with participating delegations and regional organisations to explore opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange in the field of disaster and risk management. NCEMA reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to advancing global preparedness and building more resilient and sustainable systems to confront future crises and disasters.