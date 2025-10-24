International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds annual meeting 2025 to be held in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the 2025 annual meeting of the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) will be jointly hosted by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Mubadala Investment Company at ADGM in Al Maryah Island from 29-31 October 2025.

By hosting the event for the first time, Abu Dhabi is further cementing its status as a leading global hub for investment dialogue and collaboration. The event is a testament to the trust placed in the emirate by the world’s leading sovereign investors and underscores its growing role as a centre for the exchange of expertise and the development of shared visions that support sustainable development and enhance long-term global market stability.

Established in 2009, the IFSWF comprises 37 sovereign wealth funds from 35 member countries, in addition to seven observer sovereign investment establishments from seven countries. The three-day event will bring together CEOs and senior executives from the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, whose combined assets exceed US$10 trillion, representing about 80 percent of global sovereign wealth assets.

The meeting will be held under the theme Building Resilience in an Era of Transformation to promote good governance, accountability and responsible investment practices. High-level speakers will address strategies to drive innovation, sustainability and inclusive economic growth.

As co-hosts, Mubadala and ADIA will provide a platform for participating delegations to exchange ideas and perspectives, explore avenues for joint cooperation and discuss how sovereign wealth funds can effectively respond to global fluctuations, identify opportunities in transformative technologies and support sustainable long-term growth.

The forum also highlights the pivotal role of sovereign wealth funds as responsible stewards of capital, generating financial returns while helping to build a better future for generations to come.

H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, said, “Having played a leading role in establishing the Santiago Principles, and now in our capacity as IFSWF Board Member, ADIA has been committed to strengthening the sovereign wealth fund community through standard setting, knowledge sharing and representation. Since inception, the IFSWF has underscored the stabilising role played by sovereign wealth funds in the financial markets, thereby helping to maintain the free flow of cross-border investment.”

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, said, “Mubadala is proud to co-host this important gathering at a time when sovereign investors are being called upon to lead with purpose and conviction. For us, this means deploying capital responsibly and working in partnership to deliver value that endures. Through the IFSWF, we look forward to strengthening collaboration, sharing knowledge and shaping practices that will benefit economies and societies for the long-term.”

Obaid Amrane, Chair of IFSWF, said, “We are delighted that Mubadala and ADIA are jointly hosting the IFSWF Annual Meeting in Abu Dhabi, and I would like to extend my sincere thanks to both. It is always a privilege to join this gathering, connecting with peers from around the world and aligning our collective vision. Sovereign wealth funds play a vital role in navigating changes and shaping adaptive frameworks that deliver long-term value.

Enabling sovereign wealth funds to meet and exchange insights and experiences with each other and external experts is one of IFSWF’s essential roles, especially in these challenging times. This event further supports that role by exploring innovative approaches and strengthening collaboration in an era defined by transformations.”