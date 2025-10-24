Burjeel Medical Centre opens in Al Falah

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-speciality healthcare services provider in the MENA region, has announced the opening of its newest facility, Burjeel Medical Centre in Al Falah.

Dr. Saif Sultan Al Nasri, Undersecretary of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, inaugurated the new centre located inside Al Falah Central Mall. The launch event was attended by Dr. Fayeza Saif Alyafei, Executive Director of the Healthcare Quality Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings; Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors of Burjeel Holdings; and John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

The facility offers a wide range of specialities, including Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Paediatrics, and Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Notably, mental health and wellness services are integrated into primary care, ensuring patients receive holistic support that addresses both physical and emotional well-being as part of their everyday healthcare journey.

The centre is equipped with advanced diagnostic and support services, including ultrasound, X-ray, IV infusions, pharmacy, phlebotomy and point-of-care testing. Additionally, it offers preventive screenings, smoking cessation programmes, autism screening and support, and immunisation and vaccination services.

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said the new centre represents a key milestone in the Group’s ongoing mission to strengthen the primary care foundation of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system.

He said, “At Burjeel Holdings, we believe primary care is the cornerstone of a strong healthcare network. By expanding our reach through centres like Burjeel Medical Centre, Al Falah, we are ensuring that every community has access to trusted medical expertise and seamless referral pathways into our specialised hospitals. This approach not only improves access but also enhances the overall patient experience through continuity and quality of care.”

Dr. Khuloud Al Zubaidi, Medical Director and Specialist in Family Medicine, said, “Our aim is to bring the highest standards of healthcare directly into the community, so families can receive expert care without having to travel far. We want every visit to be defined by trust, accessibility and personalised attention.”

Beyond clinical services, the centre will play an active role in community engagement by leading year-round programmes focused on preventive care, early detection and health awareness. It will also host educational sessions and screening campaigns to encourage residents to prioritise their well-being and adopt healthier lifestyles.