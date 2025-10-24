On behalf of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi leads UAE delegation at Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Korea

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is to lead the UAE delegation in the Republic of Korea to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, taking place in Gyeongju from 31st October-1st November 2025.

The United Arab Emirates is participating in the forum as a guest of honour at the invitation of Lee Jae-myung, President of the Republic of Korea, to further strengthen strategic dialogue and international cooperation among APEC member states by promoting global trade, encouraging investment, consolidating collective efforts to achieve sustainable economic development and exploring ways to address the challenges facing emerging economies.

