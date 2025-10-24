Museum of the Future to host ‘Urban Future Week’ on November 10

DUBAI, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Museum of the Future, in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, will host ‘Urban Future Week’ on 10–11 November 2025, bringing together leading thinkers, global experts and decision-makers to shape the future of cities. The event will explore how urban planning can respond to technological innovation, climate challenges and social change, while driving actionable strategies for tomorrow’s urban landscapes.

Serving as a strategic platform, Urban Future Week will feature more than 40 speakers and representatives from local and international organisations, and over 1,000 participants from around the world. The programme includes keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive dialogues and specialised exhibitions showcasing the latest innovations and projects in sustainability, governance and urban design, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for future foresight and applied innovation.

Urban Future Week will explore critical themes shaping the cities of tomorrow, including future readiness, urban resilience in the face of global technological, climatic and social shifts, the development of digital infrastructure and emerging urban projects. The programme will also examine the evolution of future communities, with an emphasis on improving quality of life, fostering sustainability and designing smarter, more inclusive urban environments.

With a focus on future communities, the programme will spotlight the ‘Hewi Dubai’ initiative, a people-centred model for building inclusive urban spaces. The project features diverse areas designed to strengthen social values, foster community bonds and preserve cultural traditions. It also incorporates sustainable agriculture, dedicating space for local plant cultivation, reflecting a forward-looking vision for vibrant, environmentally connected cities.

The event underscores the shared commitment of both the Museum of the Future and Dubai Municipality to shaping a more inclusive and resilient urban future through collaboration between the public and private sectors. It serves as a convergence point for policymakers, communities and industries to drive innovation and design smarter, more human-centric environments.

Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, “The organising of Urban Future Week comes as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for shaping the future of governance and innovation in the urban sector, particularly in light of the rapid transformations the world is witnessing, which call for rethinking how cities are designed, managed and how to best enhance their adaptability.”

He added, “Through this initiative, Dubai Municipality reaffirms its commitment to advancing flexible governance models and empowering communities to take part in shaping their urban future. This aligns with the UAE Green Agenda 2030, sustainable development goals and the UAE Centennial 2071 Vision, ensuring the anticipation of future challenges and transforming them into drivers of sustainable growth.”

Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Future Foundation, stated, “Hosting this global dialogue at the Museum of the Future, in partnership with Dubai Municipality, reflects Dubai’s pioneering role in building more resilient and future-ready cities. The event provides a platform for knowledge exchange and the development of practical solutions that harness future technologies and meet the aspirations of coming generations.”

He added, “Urban Future Week serves as a significant platform to highlight the future of digital cities and smart communities, where technology, open data and artificial intelligence have become key tools in shaping future lifestyles and in building models of living defined by efficiency and sustainability.”

The event will explore the use of open data, artificial intelligence and experimental governance to strengthen urban sustainability and adaptability. It will also highlight Dubai’s vision for designing the cities of the future through collaboration and data-driven planning.

By linking urban expansion with climate resilience and sustainability, the event promotes greater integration between academia, communities and government. It aims to accelerate the adoption of digital infrastructure and smart systems, while empowering youth-led initiatives in future urban planning.

Expected outcomes include the launch of new strategic initiatives in smart infrastructure, strengthened public-private collaboration, and the development of innovative frameworks for creating healthier, more resilient and future-ready cities.

A comprehensive report will also be published, summarising key insights and recommendations to guide future policymaking and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global platform for shaping the cities of tomorrow.