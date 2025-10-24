146 UAE nationals graduate from PureHealth’s Emirati Development Centre Programme

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced the graduation of 146 UAE Nationals, including the third cohort of its Emirati Development Centre (EDC) Leaders Programme. As one of the most comprehensive and inclusive Emirati development platforms in the UAE, the EDC is nurturing the next generation of local talent to lead the transformation of the healthcare sector through innovation and excellence.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH); Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth; Prof. Deborah McNamara, President of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland; and Rashed Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, who addressed the graduates with an inspiring speech recognising their dedication and commitment.

The ceremony marked a key milestone in PureHealth’s long-term commitment to Emiratisation and its mission to build a future-ready healthcare workforce powered by UAE Nationals.

To date, the programme has upskilled over 317 PureHealth employees, with the third and largest cohort graduating this year. This milestone reflects PureHealth’s strategic investment in nurturing Emirati leadership and unlocking the full potential of national talent.

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi affirmed the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s commitment to empowering Emirati professionals, describing them as the cornerstone of national progress. She congratulated the graduates, noting that their accomplishments demonstrate how ambition and opportunity can come together within Abu Dhabi’s world-class healthcare ecosystem to build a healthier and more sustainable future.

Rashed Al Qubaisi emphasised that the programme, founded on innovation, excellence and national pride, aims to identify promising talent, guide their growth and prepare them for future leadership roles. He praised the graduating cohort for their determination and progress, highlighting that their success reflects the UAE’s drive for excellence and serves as a model of achievement for the wider region and beyond.

The EDC provides distinctive pathways and comprehensive learning experiences designed to promote personal and professional growth. Participants undertake tailored learning journeys through Individual Development Plans aligned with the organisation’s objectives. Their progress is supported by mentorship modules, real-world projects and cross-functional, on-the-job training in key areas such as leadership, business acumen, research and innovation, and strategic development.

As the UAE accelerates its efforts towards building a diversified, sustainable and knowledge-based economy, developing national leadership in healthcare remains a strategic priority.

In line with the UAE Economic Vision 2030, the EDC continues to empower Emiratis who aspire to shape the future of the healthcare system and establish a lasting leadership legacy in the UAE.