Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli Knesset’s approval of bills to annex West Bank

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the preliminary approval by the Israeli Knesset of two bills seeking to impose Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank and legitimise control over one of its settlements.

In a statement issued today, the Council firmly rejected these provocative actions, which sought to alter the legal and historical status of the occupied Palestinian territories. It said these measures represent a dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of international legitimacy resolutions, undermining efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region.

The Council renewed its call to the international community to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities and confront the repeated attempts by the Israeli occupation to annex the West Bank and end the Palestinian cause. It emphasised that recognising the Palestinian people’s right to establish an independent state, with Jerusalem as its capital, was the only path to achieving lasting security and peace in the region.