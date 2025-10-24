Serbian President’s spouse briefed on achievements of Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Tamara Vučić, spouse of the President of the Republic of Serbia, was introduced to the accomplishments of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood during her visit today, particularly its ongoing efforts to develop and implement strategic plans that support the advancement of mothers and children across the UAE.

Upon arrival, the First Lady of Serbia and her accompanying delegation were welcomed by Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues for closer cooperation between the Council and Serbian entities concerned with motherhood and childhood, sharing perspectives and expertise on formulating national policies and initiatives to uphold and promote the rights of mothers and children.

The First Lady of Serbia and Al Reem Al Falasi also viewed a presentation highlighting the Council’s journey and key achievements, particularly its efforts in developing strategic and executive plans to advance the motherhood and childhood sectors in the UAE.

The presentation further showcased the Council’s initiatives to create an environment that nurtures the potential of children and youth, enhances their wellbeing, and provides mothers with optimal conditions in education, culture, health and policy development.

