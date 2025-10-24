Noatum Logistics, Hafeet Rail sign preliminary agreement to launch dedicated freight rail service connecting Sohar and Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Noatum Logistics, an AD Ports Group company, has signed a preliminary agreement with Hafeet Rail, to establish a new rail service between Sohar in Oman and Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

The agreement was formalised at the Global Rail 2025 exhibition in Abu Dhabi and marks a significant step toward launching a dedicated freight rail corridor between the UAE and Oman.

Under the proposed arrangement, Noatum Logistics would run a daily rail service leveraging Hafeet Rail’s network, once completed. The service would run seven container trains per week, each with a capacity of 276 TEUs, equating to an annual throughput of approximately 193,200 TEUs.

The agreement secures dedicated trains for 20ft, 40ft, and 45ft containers, ensuring reliable and consistent capacity from the very first day of operations. These flows will cover a wide portfolio of goods currently traded between the two countries, including general cargo, manufactured goods, food products, pharmaceuticals, agrifoods, and other essential supplies.

Samir Chaturvedi, Chief Executive Officer, Noatum Logistics, AD Ports Group, said, “Our partnership with Hafeet Rail marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver integrated logistics solutions across the Middle East. By linking two of the region’s most strategic hubs via rail for the first time, we are extending the reach of our service and enabling customers to benefit from a mode of transport that is cost-effective, scalable, and sustainable. Beyond its operational impact, our agreement would reinforce regional supply chains, unlock new opportunities, and support the economic integration of the UAE and Oman through infrastructure-led collaboration.”

Ahmed Al Musawa Al Hashemi, Chief Executive Officer, Hafeet Rail, said, “As part of our continuous engagement with key logistics players in Oman and the UAE, this agreement with Noatum Logistics marks a new major milestone as we are progressing with the development of the cross-border railway between the two nations. With dedicated rail service, we enable reliable, efficient cross-border container transport between Oman and the UAE, strengthening trade and driving sustainable growth.”

As sustainability becomes a priority for global and regional supply chains, rail freight forwarding introduces a greener, more efficient mode of cargo transport. Compared to traditional road transport, a rail service offers a more predictable and cost-efficient solution for moving high volumes of containerised and bulk cargo across medium to long distances. Its ability to move large loads with lower fuel consumption also translates into significantly reduced carbon emissions per tonne, helping customers meet sustainability targets while optimising operational performance.

With the agreement, Hafeet Rail is positioned at the heart of a new logistics ecosystem that would transform the flow of goods between Oman and the UAE, reinforcing the railway’s role as a catalyst for regional integration, sustainable development, and global competitiveness.

Furthermore, Noatum Logistics’ service along Hafeet Rail’s network builds on existing rail shuttle service connecting Khalifa Port to Fujairah Terminals, which was launched in Q3 of 2024.