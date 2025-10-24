National Guard accedes International Organisation of Gendarmerie and Police Forces with Military Status

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE National Guard accessed the International Association of Gendarmeries and Police Forces with Military Status (FIEP) during the organisation's summit, which was hosted by the French Republic and attended by French Minister of Interior Laurent Nuñez from 20th to 23rd October, 2025, in Paris, with the participation of 22 countries.

The United Arab Emirates participated in the FIEP summit with a delegation headed by the Commander of the National Guard, Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Megren Al Ameri, who delivered a speech in which he stated that the National Guard is a key part of the country's national security system.

He also mentioned the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to enhance international cooperation, and emphasised that the humanitarian role of the National Guard is no less important than its security role.

The National Guard participated in the largest humanitarian operation to aid the people of the Gaza Strip, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in which the UAE's contributions provided 45% of the total international aid.

The summit saw a great welcome from all member states to the UAE National Guard's accession to the alliance, a step that reflects its growing presence in the security and military arenas at the international level.

Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Megren Al Ameri emphasised that this accession will contribute to confronting common cross-border challenges such as terrorism, organised crime, and illegal immigration, thereby supporting regional and international security and stability.