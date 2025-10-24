MoHAP organises scientific symposium on World Polio Day

DUBAI, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, emphasised that the UAE has been polio-free for over three decades, a milestone made possible thanks to the implementation of an effective surveillance system and the sustained high vaccination coverage by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and its partners.

He made these remarks during a scientific symposium on World Polio Day, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and several health authorities across the UAE. The event aimed to promote awareness and exchange expertise on best practices in epidemiological surveillance.

The event commended the pivotal role played by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in supporting global health initiatives and combating infectious diseases, particularly through his backing of the “Reaching the Last Mile” initiative aimed at eradicating polio.

His generous support reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to advancing global health, promoting the well-being of future generations, and expanding the nation’s humanitarian impact worldwide.

Al Rand noted that this success was also made possible by the unlimited support of the UAE’s leadership, whose commitment to strengthening preventive and public health systems has unified national efforts toward achieving the goals of the “We the UAE 2031” Vision, which places the health and well-being of the population at the heart of the nation’s development priorities.

Al Rand noted that the UAE’s strategy to combat polio is driven by a preventive and proactive approach that focuses on ensuring comprehensive immunisation for children under the National Immunisation Programme and developing an accurate epidemiological surveillance system to detect and swiftly respond to any suspected cases.

He added that the UAE works in close collaboration with the WHO to advance global initiatives.

The seminar addressed the current global situation of poliomyelitis, the national programme for its eradication, the clinical detection of acute flaccid paralysis cases, and ways to strengthen the health surveillance system.

The symposium is part of a series of awareness and scientific initiatives organised by MoHAP to enhance prevention against infectious diseases and ensure the sustainability of national efforts to keep the UAE polio-free. It is also aligned with the Ministry’s policies aiming to enhance public health and promote the efficiency of the preventive system.