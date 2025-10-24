Hazza bin Zayed receives sheikhs, officials, citizens at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has asserted the importance of advancing development projects across key sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, community development and the empowerment of Emirati talent.

This is aligning with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to enhance quality of life and reinforce Al Ain Region as a leading hub for development.

This was highlighted during H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s reception of several sheikhs, officials and citizens at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain Region, where cordial discussions reflected the strong bonds between the leadership and local community. During the meeting, several topics related to national interests and community wellbeing were also discussed.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza also underscored that development projects and initiatives across Al Ain Region are progressing steadily toward the goals of comprehensive and sustainable growth, highlighting that investing in people, advancing infrastructure and enhancing the quality of government and public services constitute key pillars of the leadership’s vision to build a more prosperous and sustainable future for future generations.

The gathering was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan; and several sheikhs, officials and citizens from Al Ain Region.