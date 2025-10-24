SIBF 2025 celebrates language of poetry

SHARJAH, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Poetry evenings will give voice to verse in eight languages at the upcoming 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2025).

This year’s cultural programme from 5th to 16th November, features acclaimed poets delivering readings in Arabic, Greek, English, Urdu, Punjabi, Malayalam, Russian and Tagalog, allowing audiences to experience poetry as both personal and collective expression, connecting across cultures.

The poetry evenings will feature leading Arab voices, including Saeed Al Mana, prominent Saudi poet known for his appearances on the television programme "Sha’er Al-Rayah". Also taking part is Qatari poet Hamad Al-Buraidi, author of "Mulhimat Thikrayati" and "Marahil", a reflective memoir written in verse and prose.

Greece, this year’s Guest of Honour, is represented by poet, translator and publisher Danae Sioziou. Her collections include "Useful Children’s Games", "Possible Views" and "Letters". Her work has been translated into over 15 languages and has received the Greek National Prize for New Authors and the Yannis Varvris Prize.

Canadian poet and spoken word artist Saara Ali will present both written and improvised poems in English. She is the author of "Barefoot: A Seeker’s Journey", and her work focuses on human connection and the expressive power of language.

Urdu poetry will feature prominently at SIBF 2025 with Dr. Zubair Farooq, the first Emirati poet to write in Urdu. He has published over 40 collections, including "Shiddaten", "Sard Mausam Ki Dhoop" and "Ek Arab Jab Urdu Bole".

From Pakistan, Ataul Haq Qasmi will also take part. A veteran columnist, playwright and poet, his works include "Kaalam Tamaam" and "Majmooa", both translated into four languages.

Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javeid, author of "Aaina-e-Maah-o-Saal", will join the line-up with a career spanning over 75 written, compiled and translated works in Urdu, Punjabi and English. He is a recipient of numerous national and international literary awards, including Pakistan’s Pride of Performance.

Indian poet Syed Ijazuddin Shah, known as Popular Meeruthi, brings over four decades of performances across Mushairas and Kavi Sammelans. A recognised humourist and satirist writing in Urdu and Hindi, his published works include "Hans Kar Gudguda De", "Ghalib Aur Main" and "Double Roll".

From Pakistan, Dr. Tahir Shahir will also perform. He has written for Dunya TV’s "Hasb-e-Haal" for more than 15 years and has published two serious poetry collections along with one humorous volume.

Indian actor, comedian and writer Rehman Khan will bring his blend of Urdu, Hindi and English satire. Known for his work on YouTube and across television platforms, he has built a significant following through his performances.

Also taking part is US-based poet Khalid Irfan, known for his satirical Urdu poetry. He is the author of "Chutki Me Zaafraan".

Representing Punjabi poetry is Pakistani poet Syed Suleman Gilani, author of "Meri Baten Hain Yaad Rakhne Ki" and "Thodraj Jiha Has Lu". His work spans ghazal, satire and prose, and he has performed widely on national and international stages.

Indian poet Surendar Sharma will bring his signature style of humorous verse in Urdu. He is the author of "Mujh Se Bhala Na Koi" and "Buddhimnaanon Ki Murkhtaaen", and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013 for his literary contributions.

Malayalam and English poetry will be represented by K. Satchidanandan, one of India’s leading literary figures. He has published over 30 poetry collections, with translations in more than 17 languages, and received several major honours, including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, the Indo-Polish Friendship Medal and Italy’s Order of Merit. He was also considered a probable candidate for the 2011 Nobel Prize in Literature.

The Poetry Cafe will feature Russian poet and novelist Maxim Zamshev, editor-in-chief of Literaturnaya Gazeta, Russia’s oldest literary newspaper, founded in 1830. Zamshev has published over a thousand works across genres in Russia and internationally, in addition to more than twenty poetry collections.

His writings have been translated into English, Turkish, French, Bulgarian, Serbian, Spanish and Nepali.

Also performing is Russian poet and writer Mikhail Levantovskiy. His work has appeared in literary magazines including Yunost, Sibirskie Ogni, Polutona and Falter. A resident of the Peredelkino House of Creativity, he published his debut novel, "Invisible Saratov", in 2025.

SIBF 2025 will also highlight Tagalog poetic forms, including the traditional "tanaga", through Filipino poet, novelist and playwright Luna Sicat Cleto. Her bilingual poetry collection "Bago Mo Ako Ipalaot" was published in German and Filipino and received an award from the German foundation Litprom. She is also the author of the novels "Makinilyang Altar" and "Mga Prodigal". Cleto has received multiple honours, including the Palanca Awards, the Gawad CCP and the Madrigal-Gonzalez Best First Book Award.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, SIBF 2025 brings together 2,350 publishers from 118 countries, and over 250 authors and creatives from 66 countries. The 44th edition will host more than 1,200 cultural and artistic events throughout 12 days.