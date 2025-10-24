UAE participates in 27th Ministerial Meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Doha

DOHA, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), participated in the 27th Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), hosted in Doha, Qatar.

The meeting brought together energy ministers from member states and several observer countries to discuss current developments in global gas markets and explore ways to strengthen cooperation to ensure energy security and sustainability amid the global transition toward a low-carbon economy.

Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Electricity, Water, and Future Energy Sector at MoEI, said, “Natural gas plays, and will continue to play, an indispensable role. It is reliable, providing flexibility to balance renewables, low-carbon, emitting 50–60% less CO₂ than coal and 25–30% less than oil, abundant, with strong reserves and infrastructure across our member states, and affordable, remaining among the most cost-effective fossil fuels.”

He added, “The United Arab Emirates is proud to contribute to this effort. Today, we are advancing landmark projects such as: The Hail & Ghasha development, which aims to be the world’s first net-zero gas project, producing 1.5 BSCFD, and the Ruwais LNG project, which will double the UAE’s LNG capacity to 15 million tons per annum. These projects demonstrate our commitment to delivering reliable, lower-carbon gas while pioneering climate-conscious solutions.”

He noted that as the world navigates a complex energy transition, natural gas is not just a bridge; it is a foundation for reliability, affordability, and lower emissions. He stressed that the GECF must continue to serve as a platform for cooperation, dialogue, and innovation, ensuring that natural gas contributes fully to a secure and sustainable global energy future.