Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, strategic partnership

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a phone call with Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, discussed bilateral relations and the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

The two top diplomats reviewed avenues of cooperation between the UAE and the Russian Federation across various fields, as well as ways to further strengthen them within the framework of their distinguished strategic partnership.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Sergey Lavrov also touched on current regional and international developments, including the situation in the Middle East.