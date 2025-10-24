SEWA completes maintenance of 182 wells in Q3 2025

SHARJAH, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) announced the completion of maintenance works on 182 groundwater wells during the third quarter of 2025.

The initiative reflects the Authority’s ongoing efforts to ensure groundwater sustainability and provide efficient water resources for future generations.

Engineer Abdulrahman Boukhalaf, Director of the Water and Desalination Plants Department, confirmed that SEWA continues to implement a comprehensive plan aimed at continuously assessing water resources and identifying opportunities for sustainable development.

He added that the Authority applies scientifically grounded strategies to ensure optimal use of water resources in line with global best practices.

Boukhalaf highlighted that SEWA is working to curb the spread of unregulated wells that contribute to groundwater depletion through extensive inspection campaigns in cooperation with relevant authorities, ensuring compliance with environmental and health standards.

He explained that well-drilling permits are granted based on strict technical and scientific standards under the supervision of competent authorities to safeguard water reserves and natural wealth. SEWA relies on geological studies and the latest water conservation methods.