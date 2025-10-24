Dubai to host EIOC 2025 with 200 international speakers

DUBAI, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Excellence in Oncology Care Conference (EIOC 2025) will be held in Dubai from 31st October to 2nd November, bringing together a distinguished line-up of more than 200 international speakers and 30 specialised organisations.

The conference, to be held at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City, serves as a pivotal platform in the Middle East for sharing cutting-edge research and strengthening global collaboration to enhance cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

The conference will further highlight the pivotal contribution of oncology nurses in delivering patient-centered care, managing symptoms, and providing psychosocial support, while experts in palliative care will share best practices in holistic care, pain management, and end-of-life decision-making to ensure dignity and quality of life for patients and their families.

Moreover, the APMEA Molecular Tumor Board (MTB) will serve as a global collaborative platform where multidisciplinary experts discuss complex cancer cases, leveraging genomic insights and molecular diagnostics to guide optimal treatment decisions.