Shortlist announced for 9th Fatima bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Award

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The organising committee of the Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award has announced the final shortlist of nominees competing for the awards in the ninth edition of the event.

The award is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

The award is also supported and sponsored by Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Ladies Clubs.

The event is organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy.

The organising committee has set Tuesday as the date for the annual awards ceremony, which will be held in Abu Dhabi to honour the winners across the various categories.

The nomination period for the 2025 edition recently closed after receiving submissions from both inside and outside the UAE. The committee had extended the nomination deadline to give all candidates the opportunity to compete for the prestigious award, following the official opening of nominations on April 28.

The Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Award aims to empower women in sports, highlight their achievements throughout the year, and promote excellence and competitiveness in women’s athletics. It also seeks to foster an environment that supports and motivates female athletes to elevate their performance to new heights.

The total prize value is AED2 million, distributed across eight individual and team categories.

The individual categories include:

Best Arab Sportswoman

Best Emirati Sportswoman

Best Emerging Sportswoman

Best Paralympic Sportswoman

Best Coach (Male or Female)

Best Sports Media Influencer

Best Sportsmother

The team category includes the Best Team Award, while a Special Recognition Award for Arab Sports Personality of the Year will be granted to an individual who has made a significant and impactful contribution to women’s sports over the past year.

Final Shortlist

Best Sports Media Influencer

Hadiya Mohamed Al Saeed (Egypt)

Sarah Fahmy Othman (Yemen)

Maha Yousef Al Khalifa (Saudi Arabia)

Best Sports Mother

Fatima Hamad Al Muhairi (UAE)

Maryam Hassan Al Marzouqi (UAE)

Hind Ibrahim Al Sindi (Bahrain)

Best Arab Women Athlete

Sarah Abdulrahman Al Hawal (Kuwait)

Marwa Omar Bouzayani (Tunisia)

Farida Mohamed Ahmed (Egypt)

Best Female / Male Coach

Nihal Saad Eldin Mohamed (Egypt)

Nihal Reda Mohamed (Tunisia)

Soraya Haddad (Algeria)

Best Paralympic Athlete

Salama Rashid Al Khatri (UAE)

Shaimaa Sami Gaber (Egypt)

Thikra Ahmed Al Kaabi (UAE)

Best Youth Athlete

Dalila Mohamed Saeed (Egypt)

Mona Faisal Al Shar’a (UAE)

Mazoon Issa Hussein (UAE)

Best Emirati Women Athlete

Amina Yousef Al Awadhi

Amina Mohamed Al Lougany

Salma Haitham Al Marri

Best Team

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club (UAE)

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club – Athletics Team (UAE)

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club – Taekwondo Team (UAE)