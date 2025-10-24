Egypt hosts 15th round of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

CAIRO, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arab Republic of Egypt will host tomorrow, 15th round of the 32nd edition of the UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, at Gezira Equestrian Club in Cairo.

The Egyptian round embodies the strong historical and brotherly relations between the UAE and Egypt, and stands as one of the most prominent and valuable Arabian horse races ever held in the country, a clear reflection of the UAE’s commitment to supporting the Arabian horse and nurturing everyone who contributes to the success and growth of this noble sport.

The 15th round of the UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Egypt will feature seven races, with the participation of 59 horses representing some of the finest stables in the country, a testament to the remarkable engagement of Egyptian owners and breeders with the Cup year after year.

The main race, held over 1600 metres, will see a strong field of competitors including:

Bareeq Al Amal, Monadel Saafan, Fahd Al Ameen, Deban Al Tahawia, Rawi, and Al Mashhoor, representing the elite of Egyptian Purebred Arabian horses.

The festival programme also includes six exciting supporting races:

● Mubadala Cup for Egyptian Purebred Arabian Fillies (1400m)

Featuring Fahed Akhnaton, Hamas, Barq Badrawi, Kawashi, Omeir Saafan, Haddaf, Doha Al Tahawia, Anwar Nourhan, and Jarah Al Wadi Nourhan.

● Abu Dhabi Sports Council Cup for Egyptian Purebred Arabian Colts (1400m)

Featuring Al-Mougy (Al-Ahram Stables), Haddaf Bandar, Al-Awo Barham, Ghulam Badrawi, Al Helm Al Masry, Shaddad Troy, Badr Al-Fustat, Frankel, Al-Qadi, Shams Al-Huwaiti, and Misk Al-Tahawia.

● Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi Cup for Egyptian Purebred Arabian Fillies (1300m)

Featuring Mared Akhnaton, Ghali Al-Amer, Siraj Badrawi, Ibn Al-Balad, and Farida Bandar.

● Al Masaood Cup for Egyptian Purebred Arabian Colts (1400m)

Featuring Sultan Hamdoun, Dayman Amer, Mansour Misr, Qutuz Badrawi, Rayan Rabab, Bahr Al-Zaki, Namoura Al-Tahawia, and Samira Saafan.

● Al Dhafra Cup for Egyptian Purebred Arabian Fillies (1300m)

Featuring Yadoum Al-Ezz, Kayan, Zaher Al-Badu, Maqbool Akhnaton, Tahi Al-Fareeda, Sand Al-Awsieh, Magasser Badrawi, Rasheeq Al-Hamad, Durrah Al-Tahawia, and Rahma Badrawi.

● Abu Dhabi Cup for Egyptian Purebred Arabian Colts (1400m)

Featuring Haris Al Ameen, Al-Habib, Bashar Saafan, Embabi Bandar, Mabrouka Saafan, Fath Taybah, Areem, Akher Jamal, Saif Al-Samaida, and Dahman Basharah.

Musallam Al Amri, member of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, said, “Hosting the 15th round of the Cup in Egypt reflects its deep-rooted historical significance and symbolises the strong brotherly ties between the UAE and Egypt in supporting and celebrating the legacy of the Arabian horse.”

Al Amri further emphasised the committee’s dedication to supporting Egyptian owners and breeders, offering them this exceptional event to encourage wider participation across all race categories.

He noted that the UAE President’s Cup Series continues to carry its noble mission, to preserve the heritage and identity of the Purebred Arabian horse and promote its global prominence.