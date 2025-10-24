Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan witnesses races at 3rd Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival

AL DHAFRA,24th October, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President and Chairman of the Camel Racing Federation, attended the evening races of the 3rd Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival, held under the patronage of H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, at the Madinat Zayed’s Al Dhafra Racetrack.

The event featured 17 Haqayeq category races.

The 3rd Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival features 107 races across three categories — Haqayeq, Luqaya, and Eydha, with 24 major trophies awarded, eight in each category.