Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 launches inclusive, complimentary community training programme for all ages

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Supreme Organising Committee of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 has announced the launch of the Open Masters Games Blueprint Training Programme, a comprehensive training programme for the community. Running until 2 February 2026, the initiative will host training sessions at Khalifa Square, Zayed Sports City Majlis and HARAKA gym free-of-charge.

Designed as a lead-up to the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, the programme offers fun, engaging and accessible sessions tailored for all ages and fitness levels. Activities include family fitness workouts with games and challenges for all family members, walking sessions to encourage movement and community connection, mobility training to improve flexibility and reduce stiffness, strength exercises to build confidence and stability, and functional fitness classes to boost energy, endurance and overall performance.

The Supreme Organising Committee emphasised that the programme reflects the vision of the games, which aims to inspire the community to embrace sports, cultivate vitality, and celebrate health and passion across all age groups. It also embodies the values of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, including the belief that sport and physical activity should be accessible to everyone.

The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 will be the largest international multi-sport event ever hosted in the Middle East. Taking place from 6 to 15 February 2026 in Abu Dhabi, it will welcome more than 25,000 athletes competing across more than 30 different sports, including six heritage sports that reflect the UAE’s national identity and cultural legacy.

Participation in the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is open to all individuals aged 30 and above, with no restriction on experience or sporting level, embracing the philosophy of lifelong sports and sports for all.