Dubai Culture marks decade of ‘Reading Box’ with celebration of books, creativity

DUBAI, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in collaboration with City Centre Mirdif, is set to launch the 10th edition of Reading Box from 28 October to 5 November 2025. The initiative promotes reading as a daily practice and reflects the Authority’s commitment to fostering an inclusive cultural environment that empowers lifelong learners and supports Dubai’s sustainable future.

Aligned with Dubai’s Quality of Life Strategy, this year’s edition will feature a vibrant mix of more than 66 reading sessions, panel discussions, and workshops, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the world of books and creative learning. It further creates space for dialogue among authors, educators, and readers across the UAE’s multicultural community.

The family-friendly programme encourages creativity, critical thinking, and cultural exploration across all ages. Two English sessions are key highlights. On October 28, ‘You Lied First,’ sees author Annabel Kantaria (winner of the Montegrappa Emirates Literary Prize) join moderator Mustafa Alrawi to discuss her psychological thriller The Truth Is, Everyone Lies, where secrets unravel, tensions rise, and the boundaries between truth and deception blur. On 30 October, ‘Painting Inspired by Naturel’ teaches detailed drawing and colouring techniques, guiding participants from sketch to finished painting.

On 1 November, ‘Yallah Emirati Arabic’ explores Shuaa Zainal’s creative process and the significance of the Emirati dialect in storytelling and digital learning, while ‘The Young Man and the Sea’ introduces Mostafa Allam’s adventure-fantasy novel about a boy who can speak to the sea, followed by an engaging discussion and book signing.

On 3 November, ‘Finding Calm in the Storm’ offers practical wellness guidance in English for women navigating peri- to post-menopause, while ‘Elements of Leadership’ presents a framework for modern leadership and community impact. ‘House to House’ celebrates Emirati poet Shamma Al Bastaki’s evocative new collection chronicling life along Dubai Creek through readings in Arabic.

Visitors to the Reading Box will have the opportunity to attend a series of book-signing sessions and launches of new literary releases for both children and adults. Featured Arabic titles include ‘Osama and Naya at the Zoo’ by Noor Arab, ‘The Bird and the Snake’ by Abu Bakr Bukhari, ‘Memory in Olive Oil’ by Nadine Bakhis, ‘Chromosome’ by Dr. Fatima Mohammed, ‘My Father and the Box of Happiness’ by Dr. Reem Al Gurg, and ‘Zahbah of Fujairah,’ a joint publication by Sougheh Al Ketbi, Fatima Al Jabri, and Khalid Al Handasi.

Other works that will be showcased include ‘Mohammed Khalifa bin Hadher Al Muhairi: Poet of Freedom and Life’ by Ibrahim Al Hashmi, ‘Westernization Through the Pen of the Crow’ by Dr. Fatima Al Breiki, ‘You Lied First’ by Annabel Kantaria, and the poetry collection ‘House to House’ by Shamma Al Bastaki.

Through initiatives such as Reading Box, Dubai Culture continues to promote reading as a way of life while nurturing creative expression, dialogue, and continuous learning, supporting its vision of positioning Dubai as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

