UAE Minister of Justice, Minister of Justice & Security of Netherlands discuss enhancing jucicial cooperation

THE HAGUE, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) – Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, UAE Minister of Justice, met with Foort van Oosten, Minister of Justice and Security of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, during an official visit to The Hague.

The dialogue focused on strengthening bilateral judicial cooperation and enhancing joint efforts to address transnational organised crime, money laundering, and related financial offenses that require close international coordination.

In a joint statement, the Ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment to the rule of law, international justice, and the principles of mutual respect and transparency. They noted that cross-border criminal activity continues to pose significant challenges to international security and stability and emphasised the vital role of effective judicial cooperation and mutual legal assistance in confronting these threats.

Both sides acknowledged that today’s dialogue had been significant in further strengthening legal cooperation and that this partnership would continue to expand through practical engagement and mutual trust.

Minister Al Nuaimi reaffirmed the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to deepening its legal and judicial partnership with the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the wider European community. He emphasised that the UAE remains steadfast in its efforts to combat organised and financial crime, including the illicit use of virtual assets, and highlighted the importance of sustained cooperation to identify, freeze, and recover criminal proceeds.

Minister Al Nuaimi further noted that the UAE has pioneering experience in advancing digital transformation in judicial services — an experience that can be shared with the Netherlands, and vice versa — to enhance mutual efficiency, transparency, and innovation in justice delivery.

Minister van Oosten expressed strong recognition of the United Arab Emirates’ tireless efforts in promoting international judicial cooperation and combating organised and financial crime. He commended the UAE’s leadership in strengthening cooperation frameworks, particularly following the entry into force of the Bilateral Treaties on Extradition and Mutual Legal Assistance in August 2023, and noted the substantial progress achieved under these frameworks.

Since the treaties’ implementation, he noted, the UAE has completed 11 extradition requests to the Netherlands, with six additional cases currently before UAE courts and 17 others under investigation. Minister van Oosten acknowledged that around 10 extraditions were successfully completed in 2025 alone, underlining the high level of operational trust achieved between the two sides.

Minister van Oosten highly valued the UAE as a reliable and trusted partner in the global fight against organized crime, emphasising that the cooperation between the two Ministries of Justice has been effective, continuous, and marked by a spirit of transparency and shared purpose.

Both Ministers recognised the growing importance of asset tracing, freezing, and confiscation in disrupting transnational criminal networks, and expressed their shared intent to enhance coordination and share best practices in the areas of asset recovery, financial investigations, and regulation of virtual assets.

The Ministers welcomed the establishment of direct communication channels between the two Ministries and their central authorities, which have significantly accelerated cooperation and reduced case-processing times. They emphasised that this direct coordination has been instrumental in achieving the current level of success and agreed to continue facilitating the exchange of information and expanding the use of digital systems to enhance the efficiency of judicial correspondence and documentation.

Both sides expressed their intention to promote the exchange of expertise, training, and capacity building between judicial and prosecutorial institutions in their respective countries. They noted the importance of maintaining regular technical consultations and welcomed the contribution of the Dutch Liaison Prosecutor based in Abu Dhabi and the ongoing cooperation with Eurojust, which further strengthens practical coordination between the two ministries.

The Ministers concluded by reaffirming their mutual determination to build on the progress achieved and to continue strengthening the legal instruments and institutional ties necessary to combat cross-border crime and uphold justice and security for both nations.

They agreed to hold the next meeting in Abu Dhabi.

