Abu Dhabi Investment Office announces multi-agency partnership to expand global trade of high-quality perishables

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) — The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has joined Abu Dhabi Airports Company, Abu Dhabi Customs, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Silal, Pure Harvest Smart Farms, ESG Agro and Elite Agro Holding to form a new partnership to advance the trade of high-quality perishable goods from Al Ain and across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The partnership unites every part of Abu Dhabi’s agri-trade chain, from policy and infrastructure to production and innovation to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s role in global agri-trade and enhance the competitiveness of local producers. Together, the entities will work together to enhance logistics efficiency, simplify trade processes and expedite the delivery of perishable goods to global markets, leveraging Abu Dhabi’s advanced infrastructure, clear regulations and strategic location to enable reliable, cost-effective market access.

As part of the partnership, ADIO will lead the effort to unlock new trade pathways, while Abu Dhabi Airports, ADAFSA and Abu Dhabi Customs will ensure the fast, efficient and secure movement of perishable goods through Abu Dhabi’s world-class logistics gateways. On the production side, Silal, Pure Harvest Smart Farms, ESG Agro and Elite Agro, along with other producers, will bring the scale, technology and regional experience needed to deliver high-quality, climate-resilient produce that can compete globally.

The initiative will also explore the possibility of aggregating volumes from diverse mix of large and small local producers to support efficient shipping and expand market access. United under this landmark agreement, the parties form a connected ecosystem, transforming Abu Dhabi’s agricultural potential into a reliable trade capability.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “Abu Dhabi is working to build a more competitive economy and deepen strategic partnerships across its economic ecosystem. Together with our partners, we are creating a fully integrated environment, from regulation and logistics to production, that makes it easier and more efficient for agricultural producers to export their products seamlessly and efficiently, supporting access to international markets and strengthening the emirate’s role within global supply chains.”

Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), said: “This initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision to strengthen food security and advance the agricultural sector by supporting local producers and providing integrated solutions for transport, storage and export in line with the highest international standards. Ensuring food safety and quality is fundamental to building global confidence in Abu Dhabi’s exports. ADAFSA continues to empower producers and exporters through advanced oversight systems and regulatory frameworks that support the transition toward a competitive and sustainable agricultural economy.”

Dhafer Al Qasimi, Group CEO of Silal, said: “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for sustainable agri-trade. By bringing together Silal’s diverse portfolio, which spans high-quality agricultural products, value-added services, and advanced agri-tech solutions, we enable the export of locally produced goods to international markets competitively and efficiently. Through collaboration and innovation, Silal continues to advance the UAE’s food security and economic diversification goals.”

Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director General of Abu Dhabi Customs, said: “Facilitating smooth and secure trade is core to Abu Dhabi Customs’ mission. Through this collaboration, we are streamlining processes to ensure agricultural trades move seamlessly through our gateways, supporting the competitiveness of local producers in international markets.”

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “As the gateway to global markets, Abu Dhabi Airports is proud to play a central role in advancing the emirate’s agri-trade ambitions. By enhancing our cold-chain and cargo infrastructure, we are enabling faster, more efficient movement of perishable goods to key destinations around the world.”

By centring operations in Al Ain, home to Abu Dhabi’s advanced air cargo and logistics infrastructure, the partnership creates an ideal testbed for optimising cold-chains in a challenging climate. Technologies and processes proven here will demonstrate resilience and adaptability in global markets, reinforcing the emirate’s credibility as a source of high-quality, trade-ready produce.

The initiative reflects ADIO’s mandate to enable sustainable growth and supports the objectives of the AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance (AGWA) cluster, an ADIO-led platform to accelerate Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation by leveraging advanced technology to address food security and water scarcity.

