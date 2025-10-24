Manar Abu Dhabi announces vibrant public programme

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) – Manar Abu Dhabi, the acclaimed public light art exhibition, returns for its second edition to illuminate the emirate with a new constellation of artworks inspired by the Gulf’s ancestral relationship with light.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Manar Abu Dhabi will bring together 15 Emirati and international artists and artist collectives from 10 countries, including Emirati sculptor Shaikha Al Mazrou, multidisciplinary studio DRIFT, artist Pamela Poh, and more. Under the theme ‘The Light Compass’, the exhibition presents 23 site-specific light sculptures, projections, and immersive installations, exploring light as both guide and medium in bridging its navigational and poetic dimensions.

Curated by Khai Hori, Artistic Director, and co-curated by Alia Zaal Lootah (Curator), Munira Al Sayegh (Curator), and Mariam Alshehhi (Assistant Curator), Manar Abu Dhabi 2025 will take place across Jubail Island, Souq Al Mina, and for the first time, Al Ain, with trails through the Al Qattara and Al Jimi Oases that celebrate Abu Dhabi’s unique ecosystems and cityscapes.

Alongside the exhibition, a dynamic public programme of talks, workshops, experiences and performances invites audiences to engage with the artworks and the guiding ideas behind them.

Manar Abu Dhabi 2025 presents a compelling series of eight talks that explore the intersections of art, technology, and public space. The programme opens with a conversation in Arabic on Public Art & the Al Ain Landscape, featuring artists Ammar Al Attar, Maitha Hamdan, and Khalid Shafar, moderated by Alia Zaal Lootah, followed by Let’s Talk About Manar Abu Dhabi 2025, which brings together the curatorial team—Khai Hori, Alia Zaal Lootah, Munira Al Sayegh and Mariam Al Shehhi—to reflect on the vision behind this edition.

Other sessions examine the evolving relationship between art and technology: The Future of Art Without AI: Is It Possible?, moderated by Dr Elizabeth Churchill, considers the role of artificial intelligence in creative practice with Khai Hori and Giulia Bini, Head of Arts at CERN. Art, Tech, & Human Connection with Manar Abu Dhabi artists Ralph Nauta of Studio Drift explores how technology can foster meaningful engagement. Art at the Intersection of Nature & Technology, led by Ulrich Schrauth, Artistic Director of UBD Digital Art Museum, with Manar Abu Dhabi artists Christian Brinkmann and Dr Brigitte Howarth, and Light, Motion, & Perception, moderated by Munira Al Sayegh with Manar Abu Dhabi artists Lachlan Turczan and Ezequiel Pini, explore how contemporary artists experiment with natural environments, perception, and movement to transform experience and understanding.

In partnership with Abu Dhabi Art, the Manar Abu Dhabi talks series also emphasises the physical presence of art in public spaces. Reimagining Space Through Sculpture, moderated by Sara bin Safwan with Manar Abu Dhabi artists Kirsten Berg and Shaikha Al Mazrou, and Designing Public Art for Presence & Space, moderated by Alia Zaal Lootah and featuring artists Pamela Poh and Abdalla Al Mulla, examine how sculpture and design shape interactions within the UAE’s landscapes. Together, these talks invite audiences, artists, and enthusiasts to engage deeply with contemporary practice, consider the evolving role of art, and reflect on its impact across Abu Dhabi and beyond.

Manar Abu Dhabi presents a dynamic line-up of performances celebrating creativity and cross-cultural dialogue. Bedouin Burger, the duo of Syrian vocalist Lynn Adib and Lebanese multi-instrumentalist Zeid Hamdan, blends classical and Arabic folk music with jazz and minimalist electronica, creating rhythms and voices that resonate with both Bedouin nomads and modern audiences. Haepaary (pronounced he̞pʰa̠ri), featuring vocalist Minhee Park and electronics manipulator Hyewon Choi, reinterprets centuries-old Korean Confucian melodies with ethereal electronic textures, earning acclaim including Best Electronic Album at the 2022 Korean Music Awards. Presented by Berklee Abu Dhabi and Manar Abu Dhabi acclaimed jazz pianist Tarek Yamani will present Afro-Tarab Jazz Conceptions, a performance that journeys from early 1900s Egypt to contemporary New York.

Love and Revenge returns with Agmal layali, a tribute to Oum Kalthoum that fuses archival imagery and Arab musical heritage with electronic soundscapes. In partnership with the Italian Cultural Centre and Embassy of Italy, Ars Nova Napoli channels the vibrant spirit of southern Italy, combining accordion, fiddle, trumpet, mandolin, gaita bagpipes, and frame drums to bring Neapolitan and Mediterranean traditions to life. Alongside the main stage at Jubail Island, Manar Abu Dhabi at Souq Al Mina will also play host to vibrant weekend performances by Fourmanos, Amjad Shakir and Shilpa Ananth X Beatbox Ray.

As part of its commitment to learning and engagement, Manar Abu Dhabi offers a special programme for universities in Abu Dhabi, featuring keynote lectures by participating artists—including Lachlan Turczan and Rafael Lozano-Hemmer. These sessions will engage students directly with the exhibition’s themes, exploring the intersection of contemporary art, technology, and artificial intelligence, while providing insights into the artists’ creative processes. By bringing internationally acclaimed voices into an academic context, the initiative aims to inspire a new generation of creatives and foster dialogue on the evolving role of digital media in art.

