Dubai Police hosts inaugural Cybersecurity Forum

DUBAI, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) – Under the slogan “United Today for a Safer Digital World”, Dubai Police, represented by the Information Security Centre and the Cybercrime and AI Crime Department, organised its first-ever Cybersecurity Forum at the Dubai Police Officers Club. The event coincided with Cybersecurity Awareness Month and brought together leading experts and specialists in cybersecurity and digital transformation.

Brigadier Tariq Hilal Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for Criminal Operations Affairs, attended the event, alongside Lieutenant Colonel Dr Expert Saeed Thani Abid Al Marri, Director of the Information Security Centre, and Captain Khalid Tahlak, Deputy Director of the Cybercrime and AI Crime Department for E-Monitoring Affairs.

In his opening remarks, Lt. Col. Dr Expert Saeed Al Marri welcomed the participants and emphasised that the forum reflects Dubai Police’s deep commitment to raising cybersecurity awareness across society and supporting startups in building digital resilience against evolving threats.

“Cybersecurity today forms the backbone of national resilience,” he said. “It is essential for safeguarding our digital society, ensuring the continuity of vital services, and countering the growing threats targeting our institutions. In line with this vision, Dubai Police continues to develop an integrated cybersecurity ecosystem based on preparedness, response, digital recovery, and AI-driven analysis to protect vital data and assets.”

He added, “Through this forum, we aim to strengthen collaboration between government entities and strategic partners, exchange knowledge, and showcase the latest global practices in cyber defence – reinforcing Dubai’s leadership in digital safety.”

Al Marri concluded by thanking all speakers, participants, and partners for their valuable contributions, stressing that “by working together, we continue to build a safer, smarter, and more sustainable digital future for the UAE.”

Captain Khalid Tahlak highlighted the importance of the forum as a platform that brings together a select group of cybersecurity specialists under a unified vision to protect the digital sphere and enhance readiness against mounting cyber threats.

He stated, “Cybersecurity has become a core pillar of national, economic, and societal security amid the rapid digital transformation we are witnessing globally. This forum offers a vital opportunity to share expertise, explore best practices, and anticipate the future of digital protection while promoting shared responsibility and strategic partnership.”

Captain Tahlak reaffirmed Dubai Police’s commitment to fostering collaboration across public and private sectors to create a secure and sustainable digital environment that supports national development and allows society to harness digital opportunities with confidence and trust.

The forum featured a panel session titled “Beyond Digital Transformation: Building Cyber Resilience in AI and Cloud Environments,” moderated by First Lieutenant Ahmed Al Qassim, Head of Cybersecurity Architecture at Dubai Police.

The forum also featured technical presentations from several participating entities.

• Captain Engineer Abdulrazzaq Ahmad, Head of Information Security Crimes at Dubai Police, presented an overview of Dubai Police’s cybercrime investigations and efforts to combat digital threats.

• Muhamamd Ibrahim, Information Security Officer at Trend Micro, introduced the company’s latest integrated cyber defence solutions and protective measures for digital infrastructure.

• Carlos Ferrater, Senior AI Engineer at Airia, delivered a presentation on the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing cyber defences against emerging threats.

• Ahmad Hashem, Regional Director of Cybersecurity Services at Dell Technologies, showcased innovative solutions for securing cloud computing systems and safeguarding organisational data.

