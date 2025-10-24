EU, OACPS highlight UN’s essential work in fostering global peace, progress

BRUSSELS, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) – On the occasion of United Nations Day, the European Union (EU) and its Member States, together with the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), have reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to the principles of multilateralism and the rules-based international order, with the United Nations (UN) at its core.

In a joint statement, the parties underscored the pivotal role of the United Nations in uniting the international community around universal and shared values, including good governance, human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.

They highlighted the UN’s essential work in fostering global peace and progress, while promoting respect for universal principles such as territorial integrity and the political independence of all states.

They affirmed their committment to work together to contribute to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and to developing friendly relations among nations, based on respect for the principle of sovereign equality among all states, and to refraining from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Charter of the United Nations (UN Charter).

They reiterated the need for continued reforms towards a more efficient and representative international financial architecture, which is fit to help address the global challenges eradicating poverty and achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The EU and the OACPS represent 104 countries, accounting for around 2 billion people and more than half of the UN’s membership.

On 15 November 2023, the EU and its member states signed the Samoa Agreement which serves as an overarching legal framework for their relations for the next twenty years. It has been provisionally applied since 1 January 2024. The agreement covers a wide range of subjects such as sustainable development and growth, human rights and peace and security, as well as enhanced OACPS-EU cooperation in international fora.