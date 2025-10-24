Remarkable day for UAE athletics at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain

MANAMA, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) – Sprinter Arwa Ali qualified for the final of the women’s 100m race, continuing her impressive form by breaking the Games record for the second time, clocking 11.66 seconds.

Thanks to her record-breaking time, Arwa Ali has also secured qualification for the World Athletics U20 Championships to be held in Eugene, USA, in 2026, which will bring together the world’s best young athletes.

In the middle-distance sprints, runner Aisha Mohammed topped her heat in the women’s 400m with an impressive time of 54.42 seconds, booking her place in the final in outstanding fashion. Meanwhile, sprinter Saeed Omar continued his strong performances, qualifying for the men’s 400m final with a time of 47.53 seconds, finishing first in his heat.

The UAE national golf team competed in the first round of the individual events, with Mohammed Thabet recording 79 strokes, Abdullah Salmeen 92, and Marwan Al Emadi 95. In the girls’ individual category, Sarah Abubakar carded 72 strokes, with Asya Saleem matching the same score, while Anka Mateo finished with 75 strokes.

In the team events, the UAE youth golf team registered a total of 171 strokes, ranking 14th after the first round, while the girls’ team scored 144 strokes to secure eighth place.







