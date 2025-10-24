UFC 321 lands in Abu Dhabi on October 25 with Aspinall vs. Gane headlining at Etihad Arena

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) – UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, announced UFC’s much anticipated next heavyweight championship event ‘UFC 321’ in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 321 lands in Abu Dhabi on October 25 with Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane headlining at Etihad Arena. Part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, it’s a week-long celebration of fights, fan events, and unforgettable moments.

As the headline event of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, UFC 321 promises a night of world-class action, explosive matchups, and unforgettable energy. The event marks another milestone in the capital’s growing reputation as a global destination for combat sports and entertainment.

Fans will be treated to Saturday when Tom Aspinall makes the first defense of his title against two-time former title challenger Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321.