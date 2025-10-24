Poetry Nights’ brings poetic beauty to Al Ain Book Festival 2025

AL AIN, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) – – Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) from 24 to 30 November 2025, the Al Ain Book Festival 2025 offers a dedicated space for celebrating poetry and creative arts through its exceptionally popular programme, ‘Poetry Nights: The Sung Word’.

The programme has demonstrated its widespread appeal in the past three editions of the Festival, bringing together a wide audience that attended its activities to enjoy a unique experience that connects poetry to music and song. The fourth edition is taking place this year under the slogan ‘From Al Ain, Poetry is Sung’, where the event will continue to highlight the poets of Al Ain city, who have contributed to preserving its folk poetic heritage and showcasing its aesthetic and emotional values.

As part of its ‘Key Figures’ segment, the programme commemorates the impact of great the poets lost to the poetry and heritage scene.

The programme offers segments targeting various community groups, in line with the UAE leadership’s declaration of 2025 as the ‘Year of Community’. These include panel discussions on poetry and heritage that highlight how poetry was an integral part of daily life through proverbs and verses that specifically embody Al Ain’s society, values, customs, and living traditions. Poetry was not a luxury, but a means of expressing emotions and opinions, offering advice and guidance, documenting daily life, and encouraging community participation, generation after generation.

Eagerly awaited by poetry enthusiasts, Poetry Nights will host more than 30 poets across seven sessions and poetry evenings, held at Qasr Al Muwaiji every evening of the Al Ain Book Festival 2025. In addition to featuring poets reciting a selection of their poems, sessions will host poets performing popular Emirati folk arts depicting the UAE’s desert and marine environments. These artforms include Al Taghrooda, Al Wanna, Al Radha, Al Azi, Al Mankous, and Al Shallat – all of which are beloved by the audience.

The event brings together poetry and the performing arts, offering attendees the opportunity to enjoy traditional artistic styles that evoke the voices of their ancestors and are beloved by children and grandchildren. The programme also includes dedicated sessions addressing issues related to authentic folk poetry, including those related to national identity and society.

For the first time in Al Ain city, the programme is now open for participation for children and young adults with poetic talent, dedicating a special session to showcase this group, highlight their poetic abilities, and enable them to acquire new skills by listening to the works of more established poets. The activities strive to strengthen their talent and inspire their future creativity.

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre aims to build on the success of the ‘Poetry Nights: The Sung Word’ programme and establish it as a platform for driving the cultural movement forward, particularly in the field of heritage and folk poetry, in line with the UAE’s dedication to preserving its cultural heritage and cementing folk poetry’s role as a vital resource for the Arabic language and a vehicle for communicating and sharing heritage.

The programme is one of the ALC’s key projects, serving to advance its strategic objectives to promote the Arabic language as a chief cultural element, and achieve the wise leadership’s vision to nurture a generation with a love for reading and a deep connection to their Arabic language, their heritage, folk poetry, and authentic values.