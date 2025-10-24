Aviation Safety Transformation Summit 2025 concludes in Dubai with strategic recommendations for future of aviation

DUBAI, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) concluded the inaugural edition of the Aviation Safety Transformation Summit 2025, held over two days, bringing together global leaders, regulators, aviation experts, and technology innovators to shape the future of aviation safety.

The summit served as a high-level international platform to address evolving safety standards, explore innovative technologies, and promote proactive strategies to enhance aviation safety readiness in the face of rapid global transformations.

Over the course of the summit, delegates engaged in a series of expert panels, training sessions, and interactive discussions focused on the integration of digital technologies, predictive safety systems, and sustainable operational practices.

Key Recommendations from the Summit:

1. Enhance digital integration between regulators and operators to enable real-time safety monitoring and proactive incident mitigation.

2. Adopt unified global standards for aviation safety in the digital age, in alignment with international best practices

3. Expand data-sharing frameworks for non-sensitive operational information to strengthen predictive risk management capabilities.

4. Invest in AI and machine learning technologies to support predictive and advanced safety analytics.

5. Develop specialised training programmes on digital aviation safety and risk management for industry professionals.

6. Foster a culture of safety and governance as a foundation for resilience in times of crisis and transformation.

. Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, stated:"The conclusion of the summit marks the beginning of a new phase of joint efforts toward a safer and more sustainable future for the aviation sector. The ideas and insights shared over the past two days reflect Dubai’s ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and adopting technological solutions that reinforce its position as a global hub for leadership in aviation safety development."

At the closing session, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority reaffirmed its commitment to translating the summit’s recommendations into actionable initiatives, solidifying Dubai’s position as a global leader in aviation safety and innovation.

