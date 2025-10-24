UAE Ambassador meets Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador

QUITO, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) – Ibrahim Salem Al Alawi, Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Ecuador, met with Gabriela Sommerfeld, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of Ecuador, at the Ministry’s headquarters in the capital, Quito.

Al Alawi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Sommerfeld, along with his wishes of further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Ecuador.

For her part, Sommerfeld conveyed her greetings to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and her wishes of continued prosperity and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of enhancing bilateral relations, advancing economic cooperation, encouraging trade and investment opportunities, and strengthening cooperation between the two countries across areas of mutual interest to achieve the interests of both countries and their peoples.