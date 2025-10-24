UAE researchers developing nature-inspired technology to restore coral reefs

FUJAIRAH, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Environmental Research and Studies Centre, in collaboration with the Alpha Diving Club and the Fujairah Research Centre, is working on developing an innovative project that uses nature-inspired technology to restore coral reefs.

The new innovation, called “SeaTak,” relies on a bio-adhesive material inspired by the method mussels use to cling to rocks in harsh marine environments. Researchers have developed an advanced biomaterial that functions efficiently underwater and is characterised by strength, flexibility, and precision in attachment, making it a practical and safe alternative to conventional adhesives used in marine restoration projects. SeaTak is an adhesive designed to enable scaling of global coral restoration. This ground-breaking solution is inspired by the chemistry of mussel adhesive to create a long-lasting, nontoxic when fully cured, easy-to-use bonding agent. This revolutionary underwater glue is the perfect choice for even the most challenging underwater projects.

The research team explained that this new technology allows divers and scientists to plant coral reefs faster and more safely, reducing loss rates and improving field operation efficiency. This contributes to expanding the scope of environmental restoration projects and supports efforts to preserve marine biodiversity within the framework of a sustainable blue economy vision.

The project lead researchers emphasised that this achievement reflects human’s ability to learn from nature and adapt its solutions to address environmental challenges. They noted that SeaTak represents a model of integration between scientific innovation and sustainable environmental practices, accelerating coral reef recovery and preserving marine ecosystems for future generations.