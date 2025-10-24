Seal the Deal: Nine start-ups attract investment commitments exceeding AED 4 million

SHARJAH, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) – The second edition of the “Seal the Deal 2025” initiative concluded successfully, reaffirming its mission to support entrepreneurship and connect innovative founders with investors and business leaders.

The event was attended by H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, and took place on the second day of the Sharjah Investment Forum and Global Investment Conference 2025.

Nine start-ups participated in the initiative, each delivering a five-minute pitch followed by a short discussion with the judging panel. These start-ups successfully attracted investment commitments exceeding AED 4 million.

Organised by Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park in collaboration with the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), Invest in Sharjah, the American University of Sharjah, and the University of Sharjah, the initiative highlighted Sharjah’s status as a thriving regional hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Building on the success of the first edition, this year’s programme expanded to include start-ups led by students and faculty members, in addition to early-stage companies based in Sharjah. The initiative reflects the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurial energy shaping the emirate’s future economic landscape.

The Seal the Deal programme focuses on start-ups operating in innovation and advanced technology sectors, including artificial intelligence, robotics, and sustainability. Selected start-ups are given the opportunity to present their projects before a panel of investors who assess their feasibility and market potential.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, said: “The Seal the Deal initiative has evolved into a unique platform that brings together academia, investors and the private sector to transform scientific research and innovation into sustainable business ventures. Sharjah’s collaborative model is an inspiring experience that is creating a real impact across sectors and communities.”