EU produced 6.0 million tonnes of pasta worth €9.1 billion in 2024, exported 2.9 million tonnes, imported 1.7 million tonnes

BRUSSELS, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) – EU countries produced last year 6.0 million tonnes of pasta, worth €9.1 billion. Compared with 2023, the value of pasta production increased by 3%, while the volume produced fell by 5%, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, to mark the World Pasta Day, which takes place on 25 October.

More than two-thirds (69%) of all pasta was produced in Italy, amounting to 4.1 million tonnes. Spain followed at a distance, with 6% (367 000 tonnes), ahead of Germany with 5% (290 000 tonnes).

In 2024, EU countries exported 2.9 million tonnes of pasta and imported 1.7 million.

Italy led again, exporting 2.2 million tonnes of pasta, or more than three-quarters of all exports (77%). Spain was the second largest exporter with 131 000 tonnes, or 5% of the total.

Most pasta exports (55%) were sent to other EU countries, while the remaining 45% went to destinations outside the EU.

The top non-EU export destinations were the United Kingdom and the United States, taking in 25% and 23% of all pasta exported outside the EU, respectively.

On the import side, Germany was the top importer of pasta among EU countries, with 468 000 tonnes or 28% of all imports, ahead of France with 372 000 tonnes or 22% of the total.