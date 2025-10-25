Hazza bin Zayed receives outstanding high school students from Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 25th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has received outstanding high school students for the 2024-2025 academic year from Al Ain Region.

During the meeting held at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed engaged in cordial conversations with the attendees and congratulated the students, their parents and school principals on their achievements and academic excellence, wishing them continuous success and progress in their future careers and encouraging them to contribute to the UAE’s comprehensive journey of development.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed expressed pride in the students’ accomplishments, noting that their success is a result of their dedication as well as the support of their families and teachers.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza highlighted that these achievements reflect the UAE’s enduring commitment to nurturing generations of national talent capable of driving innovation and excellence across diverse fields.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza emphasised the importance of empowering top-performing students with an educational environment that fosters excellence, creativity and innovation, affirming that investing in education and human capital is a cornerstone of the UAE’s long-term vision for sustainable growth and prosperity, in line with with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to place human capital development at the forefront of the nation’s progress.

The students, their parents and school principals welcomed this gesture from H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nayhan, expressing their appreciation for his commitment to education and support of outstanding students.

The gathering was attended by several parents and school principals of high-performing students from Al Ain Region who achieved results with distinction in their 2024-2025 high school examinations.