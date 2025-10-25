Sixty-five nations sign first UN treaty to fight cybercrime, in milestone for digital cooperation

NEW YORK, 25th October, 2025 (WAM) – Sixty-five nations have signed a landmark United Nations treaty in Hanoi aimed at tackling cybercrime – a move Secretary-General António Guterres hailed as a historic step toward a safer digital world.

Adopted by the General Assembly in December 2024 after five years of negotiation, the Convention against Cybercrime establishes the first universal framework for investigating and prosecuting offences committed online – from ransomware and financial fraud to the non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

“The UN Cybercrime Convention is a powerful, legally binding instrument to strengthen our collective defences against cybercrime,” said Guterres at the signing ceremony on Saturday.

“It is a testament to the continued power of multilateralism to deliver solutions. And it is a vow that no country, no matter their level of development, will be left defenceless against cybercrime.”

The signing ceremony was hosted by Viet Nam in collaboration with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), drawing senior officials, diplomats and experts from across regions.

The new treaty criminalises a range of cyber-dependent and cyber-enabled offences, facilitates the sharing of electronic evidence across borders and establishes a 24/7 cooperation network among States.

It also makes history as the first international treaty to recognise the non-consensual dissemination of intimate images as an offence – a significant victory for victims of online abuse.

It will enter into force 90 days after the 40th State deposits its ratification.

In his remarks, Guterres warned that while technology has brought “extraordinary progress,” it has also created new vulnerabilities.

“Every day, sophisticated scams defraud families, steal livelihoods and drain billions of dollars from our economies,” he said. “In cyberspace, nobody is safe until everybody is safe. One vulnerability anywhere can expose people and institutions everywhere.”

The Secretary-General emphasised the Convention represents “a victory for victims of online abuse” and “a clear pathway for investigators and prosecutors” to overcome barriers to justice when crimes and evidence cross multiple borders.

By providing a global standard for electronic evidence, the treaty aims to improve cooperation between law enforcement agencies while safeguarding privacy, dignity and fundamental human rights.

The new convention is expected to reshape how countries tackle cybercrime at a time when digital threats are rising sharply. Global cybercrime costs are projected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, according to industry experts.

For many governments, particularly in the Global South, the treaty represents an opportunity to access training, technical assistance and real-time cooperation channels.

“Let us seize this moment,” Guterres said. “Let us build a cyberspace that respects everyone’s dignity and human rights – and ensure that the digital age delivers peace, security and prosperity for all.”