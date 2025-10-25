Wolverine makes history, retains Light Heavyweight Title in Power Slap’s first-ever fight in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2025 (WAM) – The return of Power Slap to the UAE lived up to the hype as $VET POWER SLAP 16: Wolverine vs Klingbeil Presented by Monster Energy delivered an action-packed night at Space42 Arena as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.

In a historic main event, Wolverine successfully defended his heavyweight title, defeating Alan “The Kryptonian” Klingbeil after a sudden-death round by split decision (57–56 Klingbeil, 57–56 Wolverine, 57–56 Wolverine). It was the first time a title bout in Power Slap history went into sudden death.

UFC President Dana White described it as “the best match in Power Slap history” as Wolverine cemented his reign atop the division. The clash showcased the strength, precision, and endurance of both competitors, keeping fans engaged until the final strike.

In the co-main event, super-heavyweight Makini “Big Mak” Manu (29–28, 29–28, 29–28) edged past Vasilii “Dumpling” Kamotskii in a closely contested unanimous decision. The gritty contest showcased both athletes’ toughness and composure as they traded heavy shots before an enthusiastic Abu Dhabi crowd.

Power Slap CEO Frank Lamicella praised the event, saying: “I agree with Dana - the main event between Wolverine and Klingbeil was probably the best match we’ve ever had in Power Slap. What made it so special is that it became the first title fight to ever go into a sudden-victory round. You could feel the energy in the arena; the crowd absolutely loved it. It proved that having that rule in place was the right decision to determine the champion.”

He added “we had fighters from eight countries tonight, including India, which was represented for the first time. We’re also seeing a lot of interest from this region when it comes to local talent. One of the reasons we bring Power Slap events to the Middle East is to discover new fighters. It’s much easier to bring international athletes here, and with every event, we’re seeing more countries represented on the card.”

Wolverine, speaking after the main event, said: “I really enjoyed the atmosphere out there - the crowd was on their feet and loud the entire time.”

With Power Slap 16 concluded, attention now shifts to UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane, which takes place tonight at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, continuing what is proving to be an unforgettable week of combat sports in Abu Dhabi.



