2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor, Abu Dhabi, attracts 400 swimmers from 20 countries

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2025 (WAM) – The 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor, Abu Dhabi, which will be held from October 31 to November 2 at the Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club's Olympic pool, will attract 400 male and female swimmers representing 20 countries, organisers announced.

The event promises to bring together the world’s top finswimmers, including UAE-based Colombian Mauricio Fernández, for a spectacular display of speed, technique, and endurance.

The 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor is being organised by the Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club under the authority of CMAS (World Underwater Federation). The event will feature races for both senior (18 & over) and junior (12–17) categories, covering a wide range of distances and styles.

The competition will feature and honour individual and relay races.

For the first time in the history of the World Cup, the top three finishers in the (12-13), (14-15), and (6-17) age groups will be honoured. This comes as part of the organising committee's commitment to supporting, developing, and promoting finswimming in the country, and motivating swimmers to perform at their best in this prestigious global event.