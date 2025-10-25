UAE raises tally to six medals on day four of Bahrain Asian Youth Games

MANAMA,25th October, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates increased its medal tally to six — three golds, one silver and two bronzes — ranking seventh overall in the general standings at the 3rd Asian Youth Games currently hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain until 31 October. The event features more than 5,000 male and female athletes from 45 countries, with the UAE participating across 19 different sports.

The UAE mixed martial arts (MMA) programme maintained its impressive performance on the continental stage, securing two medals in the traditional MMA competitions. National team athlete Salem Al Hammoud won the gold medal in the 75 kg category after defeating Afghanistan’s Ahmad Fayyaz in the final bout, while Ghala Al Hammadi clinched the bronze medal in the 50 kg women’s category following her victory over Kyrgyzstan’s Kubanyshbekova Meryam.

This achievement marks an important milestone in UAE efforts to develop mixed martial arts, reflecting the effectiveness of the country’s training programmes and investment in young talent capable of competing at the highest levels.

Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “This accomplishment is the result of an integrated preparation pathway supported directly by our wise leadership, which has provided the ideal environment for developing this sport. What distinguishes our participation in this championship is that the athletes’ performance aligned perfectly with our ambitious plans to build a generation capable of competing at both continental and international levels.

We have a clear vision and well-structured programmes, and our athletes are confidently translating that vision into reality with remarkable fighting spirit.”

Salem Al Hammoud said: “This moment marks a turning point in my career. I faced tough bouts from day one and was mentally and physically prepared for every round. The final was a real test against a strong opponent, but my self-confidence and trust in the coach’s plan gave me the edge. This gold medal is the result of hard work and great sacrifices throughout the preparation period. I look forward to building on this achievement in future competitions and earning more victories for the UAE.”

Meanwhile, Ghala Al Hammadi said: “I entered the championship with a winning mindset, not just to participate. Earning a bronze medal at this continental level gives me even greater motivation to continue improving. I’ll return to training with stronger determination than ever, because my ambition is to go for gold next time.”

The UAE national athletics team also secured four medals: Arwa Ali claimed gold in the women’s 100 m event; Aisha Mohammed won gold in the women’s 400 m race; Saeed Omar earned silver in the men’s 400 m; and Mohammed Adel Al Ali took bronze in the hammer throw with a distance of 62.03 metres.

Arwa Ali also qualified for the women’s 200 m final, scheduled for Saturday evening at Bahrain National Stadium, as she looks to add to the UAE’s growing medal tally.

UAE national team athletes Aya Al Ishari and Issam Khalil advanced to the semi-finals of the Muay Thai competition at the 3rd Asian Youth Games.

Aya Al Ishari qualified following her victory in the 48 kg category, while Issam Khalil progressed in the 57 kg category. Both athletes continue their campaign with confidence as they aim for medals in the continental event, with the semi-finals scheduled for this evening at the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre.

Meanwhile, the UAE national show jumping team finished fifth in the team event with a total time of 244.15 seconds. The team featured riders Mabhout Al Kaabi, Alya Al Muhairi, Mohammed Al Ghurair, and Saleh Al Kaabi. The individual show jumping competitions are set to take place tomorrow (Sunday).





