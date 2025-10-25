Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Sir Bu Nair Festival closing ceremony

SHARJAH, 25th October, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the closing ceremony of the 2025 Silver Jubilee edition of the Sir Bu Nair Festival, organised by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority on Sir Bu Nair Island, Sharjah.

The festival’s final day featured the 60-foot Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race, organised by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority through Sharjah Sports Channel in cooperation with the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club. Over 60 dhows and 1,200 sailors and captains competed, with prize money totalling AED 2.8 million.

During the closing ceremony, the Deputy Ruler inaugurated the new vessel of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority at the island’s creek and opened a new activity area near the beach. The celebrations included traditional maritime performances that created a vibrant national atmosphere, reflecting the spirit of the festival.

H.H. toured the activity area, watching maritime performances highlighting the significance of marine heritage through artistic displays and traditional songs.

He visited several specialised exhibitions showcasing Sharjah’s efforts in environmental conservation and sustainable development. The Green List exhibition highlighted Sir Bu Nair’s designation as a global nature reserve, emphasising its international environmental importance and Sharjah’s leading role in protected area management.

The activity area features seven restaurants, a branch of the Sharjah Cooperative Society, indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the sea, a modern meeting hall, a cultural and educational performance theatre, and a “Padel” court for sports enthusiasts, establishing the area as a complete tourist destination that reinforces the island’s status as a premier environmental landmark in the UAE.

H.H. visited the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology exhibition, viewing rare astrophotography captured from Sir Bu Nair Island, highlighting its pristine skies and suitability for astronomical observation. He learned about the island’s recognition as a Dark Sky Reserve by the International Dark-Sky Association, reflecting Sharjah’s commitment to preserving natural environments that support scientific research.

He also visited the specialised Pearl Exhibition by researcher Mustafa Al Fardan, which featured live demonstrations of traditional diving and pearl cultivation, showcasing a profession that forms an integral part of the UAE’s maritime heritage.

The Deputy Ruler observed the coral reef cultivation exhibition, demonstrating efforts to protect marine ecosystems and enhance habitats for aquatic species. He also visited the geology exhibition, which presented the island’s unique rock formations and contributed to environmental and scientific knowledge.

H.H. concluded his tour at the Sir Bu Nair Book exhibition, documenting the island’s environmental and cultural history and showcasing pioneering efforts that have established it as a prominent ecological and cultural icon in the UAE and the region.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi received a commemorative gift from the Environment and Protected Areas Authority — a replica of an ancient jar discovered on Sir Bu Nair Island dating back to the 1st millennium BC, in recognition of his ongoing support for environmental initiatives and heritage preservation.

He honoured researcher Mustafa Al Fardan for his contributions to documenting the history of diving and pearl cultivation in the UAE.

The Deputy Ruler presented awards to the winners of the Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race: Al Dhafra dhow, captained by Mohammed Abdullah Al Marzouqi, took first place; Al Shaqi dhow, captained by Khalaf Buti Musabeh, placed second; and Zalzal dhow, captained by Marwan Abdullah Mohammed Al Marzouqi, took third place. Festival partners and sponsors were also recognised.

Sir Bu Nair Island is one of Sharjah’s premier environmental sites, with four international recognitions affirming its global status: inclusion on UNESCO’s tentative World Heritage list, designation as a Wetland of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention, inclusion in the IOSEA network for marine turtle and habitat conservation, and listing in the IUCN Green List as one of the best-managed reserves worldwide.

This exceptional edition of the Sir Bu Nair Festival celebrated a quarter-century of environmental achievements and solidified its status as a major ecological and heritage event in the UAE and the region.

The festival featured early-morning traditional dhow races, guided tours of the nature reserve, and immersive cultural and educational activities, showcasing Sharjah’s commitment to heritage, environment, and raising awareness of natural treasures.