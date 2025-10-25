World Meteorological Congress endorses actions to promote AI for forecasts, warnings

GENEVA, 25th October, 2025 (WAM) – The power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the accuracy, accessibility and reach of weather forecasts and early warnings has been recognised by the World Meteorological Organisation, which will seek to ensure that all countries can benefit from its life-saving potential.

An Extraordinary World Meteorological Congress issued a call to the public, private and academic sectors to collaborate on the development of AI and machine learning (ML) technologies to protect communities and economies from hazards like extreme heat and rainfall. It also paved the way for AI/ML to be anchored in WMO’s global observation, data processing and forecasting backbone.

The resolutions were part of a wider package of measures approved by the Extraordinary Congress to accelerate progress towards WMO’s top overriding priority – to ensure universal coverage of early warning systems through the achievement of Early Warnings for All by the end of 2027.

“Early warnings are not an abstraction. They give farmers the power to protect their crops and livestock. Enable families to evacuate safely. And protect entire communities from devastation,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres told the Extraordinary Congress on 22 October in a ceremony which was one of the highlights of WMO’s 75th anniversary activities.

“We know that disaster-related mortality is at least six times lower in countries with good early-warning systems in place. And just 24 hours’ notice before a hazardous event can reduce damage by up to 30 per cent. Early-warning systems work. And they’re finally getting the attention - and investment - they deserve,” said the UN Secretary-General.

Guterres launched Early Warnings for All in 2022 with the goal of ensuring universal coverage by the end of 2027.