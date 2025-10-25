WHO, countries, regulators, partners urge collaborative approach to advance safe, equitable AI in health

GENEVA, 25th October, 2025 (WAM) – Regulators, academia, industry and World Health Organization (WHO) gahthered for the AI Regulatory and International Symposium (AIRIS) 2025 in Incheon, the Republic of Korea, to shape the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in health.

“As AI becomes more sophisticated and its health applications expand, so must our efforts to make them safe, effective, ethical, and equitable,” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, told AIRIS 2025, co-hosted by WHO) and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) of the Republic of Korea.

Held under the theme “Regulation for AI, Together for Tomorrow,” AIRIS 2025 served as a global platform to discuss the safe, ethical, and effective use of AI in health. The symposium showcased leading regulatory frameworks and best practices for the use of AI across the medical product lifecycle. Participants underscored the importance of ensuring that AI systems are developed and deployed in ways that are safe, ethical, inclusive and accountable.

The Outcome Statement from AIRIS Incheon 2025 calls for: a lifecycle-based regulatory approach spanning medical product development, clinical trials, manufacturing, evaluation and post-market surveillance;

risk-proportionate regulation tailored to national contexts and health system needs; stronger international collaboration to close gaps between countries and foster a trustworthy global AI ecosystem; and

sustained global governance through AIRIS as a regular platform for dialogue among regulators, international organizations and technical partners.

By promoting transparency, equity and accessibility in AI governance, AIRIS 2025 reinforced its role as a key global platform to advance safe and responsible use of AI in health WHO and MFDS reaffirmed their commitment to continue co-hosting AIRIS in the coming years, expanding its reach and impact.