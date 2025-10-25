Indonesia urges stronger ASEAN synergy to tackle cybercrime

JAKARTA, 25th October, 2025 (WAM) – Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono emphasised the need for stronger cross-sectoral synergy within ASEAN to address regional security challenges, particularly cross-border cybercrime and online fraud.

“As our region becomes increasingly connected and dynamic, we must strengthen our ability to tackle multidimensional challenges, including cross-border crime,” he stated at the 30th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, as quoted by Indomesian News Agency (ANTARA).

According to a statement from his office, Sugiono urged the APSC to enhance coordination with the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) to develop coherent and comprehensive responses.

Indonesia also proposed an interface meeting between these sectoral bodies, along with deeper collaboration within the APSC itself.

Sugiono announced Indonesia’s plan to launch two key initiatives aimed at boosting ASEAN’s preparedness and cooperation in combating cybercrime and online fraud—threats that undermine regional security, economic stability, and social resilience.

The initiatives include the Police Cooperation Dialogue Forum for Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters, scheduled for October 27–29, 2025, and a simulation-based discussion on ASEAN Preparedness in Protecting Citizens Abroad, set for December 4–5, 2025. Both events will be held in Bali.