FNC discusses strengthening parliamentary cooperation with Mexican Senate

DUBAI, 25th October, 2025 (WAM) – Amna Ali AlAdidi, member of the Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC) with the Parliaments of Latin America and North America, discussed during her meeting yesterday in Dubai with José Fernández, member of the Senate of the United Mexican States, ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation and develop the partnership between the two councils.

Both sides commended the strong bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United Mexican States, which this year celebrate the 50th anniversary of their establishment since 1975. They emphasised that this occasion marks an important milestone to further strengthen the growing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, bringing prosperity and benefit to both friendly peoples. This falls in light of the UAE–Mexico relations based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect, while also supporting joint efforts aimed at promoting dialogue, understanding, and the consolidation of the principles of peace and sustainable development.

The two sides also reaffirmed the distinguished parliamentary relations between the Federal National Council and the Mexican Senate and Chamber of Deputies, and underscored the importance of formalising this parliamentary cooperation through the signing of a memorandum of understanding. Such an agreement would help activate the role of parliamentary friendship committees within an organised institutional framework, to support continuous communication, exchange of legislative expertise and best practices, unify positions on issues of mutual interest in regional and international forums, and enhance the role of parliamentary diplomacy in serving shared national and international causes.

In this regard, both sides also stressed the importance of moving forward with negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that would broaden the horizons of trade and investment cooperation and strengthen sustainable growth between the two friendly countries.