Malaysia-US tariff deal in final stage of negotiations: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR, 25th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Malaysia is in the final stage of tariff negotiations with the United States and hopes to conclude the deal on Sunday at the 47th ASEAN Summit, said

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in Malaysia on October 26 for the summit.

“We are in the final stage of negotiations. I can confirm (the tariff discussions) on Sunday,” he said as quoted by Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA) during the 26th ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Council press conference today.

According to America’s Roll Call website, Trump is scheduled to hold an expanded bilateral meeting and agreements signing ceremony with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the summit

on Sunday.

The US President is set to conclude the day by participating in the 13th ASEAN-US Summit and a working dinner with ASEAN leaders before departing on Monday.

Currently, the US imposes a general 19%t tariff on exports from Malaysia.

The 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits will be held from October 26 to 28 under the ASEAN Malaysia chairmanship 2025 with the theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability".

The event will be one of the largest gatherings in the bloc's history, serving as an important platform to foster deeper cooperation and address regional and global challenges in an integrated and inclusive

manner.

More than 30 heads of state and government, including ASEAN leaders and key dialogue partners such as the US, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, are expected to

attend.