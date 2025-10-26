70 patents submitted by TII cement UAE's global scientific stature

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) announced that it currently has 70 patents in process across a wide range of advanced technology fields, an achievement that reflects the high output of its nine research centres.

The centres cover diverse and critical domains including artificial intelligence and digital science, autonomous robotics, advanced materials, cryptography, directed energy, propulsion and space, quantum technologies, renewable and sustainable energy, and secure systems.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency, Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, Chief Innovation Officer at TII, hailed 2025 as a landmark year for the institute, marked by major milestones that reflect its growing global footprint and leadership in advanced research.

Among these, he said, was the launch of the TII–NVAITC Joint Lab for AI and Robotics in partnership with NVIDIA, the first of its kind in the Middle East, established to advance innovation at the intersection of AI and robotics.

He also pointed to the expansion of TII’s Falcon large language model (LLM) family with the release of Falcon H1 and Falcon Arabic, designed to enhance the performance and accessibility of generative AI.

In the UAE’s space sector, the institute recorded a major achievement with the successful firing of the nation’s first liquid rocket engine, marking a new phase in the local development of advanced aerospace technologies. On the quantum front, TII unveiled Manarat, a next-generation quantum processor that translates experimental concepts into scalable, real-world applications.

Another recent innovation, Dr. Kasmi noted, is a compact 2-mm fibre laser with applications in medical and industrial fields, demonstrating TII’s growing strength in photonics and applied engineering.

Dr. Kasmi added that TII’s Falcon LLM series continues to evolve rapidly, with new models such as Falcon-H1, Falcon-E, and Falcon 3 broadening the range of AI capabilities. Falcon 3, a multimodal foundational model that processes video, audio, and text, supporting advanced applications such as video summarisation and vision- and voice-enabled intelligent agents.

He added that TII’s Autonomous Robotics Research Centre continues to drive applied research in intelligent mobility, aerial and marine systems, and autonomous platforms built for real-world deployment, from logistics and environmental monitoring to smart city operations.

Meanwhile, the Propulsion and Space Research Centre is developing next-generation propulsion technologies and space systems that advance the UAE’s ambitions in space exploration and aerospace innovation.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration in driving innovation, noting that TII has more than 100 active international partnerships. “These partnerships play a vital role in accelerating the development and commercialisation of cutting-edge technologies, while positioning Abu Dhabi as a hub for scientific excellence and global innovation,” he said.

Dr. Kasmi cited the partnership with NVIDIA as an example of how TII is helping to shape the global AI and robotics landscape.