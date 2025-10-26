'Fahd Al Ameen' claims title of UAE President Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Egypt

CAIRO, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The horse “Fahd Al Ameen” was crowned champion of the Egyptian leg of the UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, held on Saturday, at the Gezira Sporting Club Racecourse in Cairo, as part of the 32nd edition of the prestigious series.

The UAE President Cup Series continues under the support and directives of the leadership's commitment to preserving the noble heritage and authenticity of the Arabian horse as a proud national legacy.

The champion “Fahd Al Ameen,” owned and trained by Riyad Jalal Abu Hussein and ridden by jockey Abdel Maqsoud Shaaban, secured the title in the fifth and main race of the prestigious Cup Festival after completing the 1600-metre distance in 1:58:00 minutes.

Monadel Saafan came in second place, while Bariq Al Amal finished third.

The festival, marking its 15th stop, saw the participation of 59 elite Egyptian horses competing across seven races under the supervision of the Supreme Authority for Horse Racing in Egypt.

The results were as follows: Hamas – Winner of the 1st race (Mubadala Cup); Al-Mouji – Al-Ahram Stables – Winner of the 2nd race (Abu Dhabi Sports Council Cup); Mared Akhenaton – Winner of the 3rd race (Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi Cup); Daima Amer – Winner of the 4th race (Al Masaood Cup); Maqboul Akhenaton – Winner of the 6th race (Al Dhafra Cup); and Mabrouka Saafan – Winner of the 7th race (Abu Dhabi Cup).

The event was attended and winners were crowned by Saeed Al Mehairi, representative of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President Cup Series, Talal Al Azezi, representative of the UAE Embassy in Egypt, and Felix Youssef, Chairman of the Supreme Authority for Horse Racing in Egypt.

Matar Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, said, "We are delighted to see the continued success of the UAE President Cup Series as it reaches its 15th stop in our sister nation, Egypt.

"We highly value the outstanding organisational efforts and the vital role played by the Supreme Authority for Horse Racing in Egypt, as well as their dedication to involving top owners and breeders in this prestigious event. The Egyptian stop truly stands as a source of pride within our global race series.”